Among them was Jesse Jane, a former leading name in the adult film world. The former porn star whose body was found in her Oklahama home in January, died of an accidental fentanyl and cocaine overdose.
The adult actress, who started her career in the adult industry with Digital Playground in 2002, was found dead alongside boyfriend Brett Hasenmueller after authorities responded to the residence on a welfare check.
Earlier this year, former porn star Kagney Linn Karter tragically died by suicide. It was later confirmed that she died from an "intraoral shotgun wound," meaning she shot herself in the mouth.
Meanwhile, male porn star Jay Hefner was shot dead at the age of 24 while protecting his cousin in what has been described by his devastated family as a “senseless act of gun violence.”
1. Sophie Leone, died aged 26
Sophia Leone died on March 1 at her home and at first her death was treated as “suspicious” by police, with her former agency describing it as a “robbery and homicide” case. Her mother also revealed Sophia had suicidal thoughts and was known to drink heavily. Later it was reported that she died of accidental overdose, although the substances involved have not been revealed. | Getty Photo: Getty
2. Kagney Linn Karter, died aged 36
Adult film actress Kagney Linn Karter, who was once featured in Penthouse magazine, died February 15 in Cuyahoga County due to suicide. The cause of death was confirmed as a self-inflicted gunshot wound. | Getty Images
3. Jesse Jane, died aged 43
Porn star Jesse Jane, whose body was found in her Oklahama home in January, died of an accidental fentanyl and cocaine overdose at the age of 43. | FilmMagic
4. Thaina Fields, died aged 24
Peruvian Thaina Fields, 24, was found dead at her home in Trujillo on January 6 after she made allegations about abuse in the sex industry. Her cause of death has not been revealed. | Thaina Fields/Tiktok
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.