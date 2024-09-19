These are the porn stars who have died in 2024 in tragic circumstancesThese are the porn stars who have died in 2024 in tragic circumstances
Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali

Live Reporter

19th Sep 2024, 7:20pm

1. Sophie Leone, died aged 26

Sophia Leone died on March 1 at her home and at first her death was treated as “suspicious” by police, with her former agency describing it as a “robbery and homicide” case. Her mother also revealed Sophia had suicidal thoughts and was known to drink heavily. Later it was reported that she died of accidental overdose, although the substances involved have not been revealed. | Getty Photo: Getty

Adult film actress Kagney Linn Karter, who was once featured in Penthouse magazine, died February 15 in Cuyahoga County due to suicide. The cause of death was confirmed as a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

2. Kagney Linn Karter, died aged 36

Adult film actress Kagney Linn Karter, who was once featured in Penthouse magazine, died February 15 in Cuyahoga County due to suicide. The cause of death was confirmed as a self-inflicted gunshot wound. | Getty Images

Porn star Jesse Jane, whose body was found in her Oklahama home in January, died of an accidental fentanyl and cocaine overdose at the age of 43.

3. Jesse Jane, died aged 43

Porn star Jesse Jane, whose body was found in her Oklahama home in January, died of an accidental fentanyl and cocaine overdose at the age of 43. | FilmMagic

Peruvian Thaina Fields, 24, was found dead at her home in Trujillo on January 6 after she made allegations about abuse in the sex industry. Her cause of death has not been revealed.

4. Thaina Fields, died aged 24

Peruvian Thaina Fields, 24, was found dead at her home in Trujillo on January 6 after she made allegations about abuse in the sex industry. Her cause of death has not been revealed. | Thaina Fields/Tiktok

