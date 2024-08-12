The majority of these adult actors sadly died young as some reportedly battled with depression, amid judgement and stigma. These are said to have led to significant mental health challenges.
According to experts, mental health issues have always been a big problem in the porn world, but the recent spate of death of such young performers raises serious questions for how women are treated in the industry.
Steve McKeown, a psychoanalyst, founder of MindFixers and owner of The McKeown Clinic told UNILAD that nearly 90 percent of women in the sex industry said they wanted to escape, but had no other means for survival and also experienced post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) at rates of nearly 70 per cent equivalent to veterans of combat war.
Another expert Dr Gail Dines also revealed that most of the actors suffered from PTSD because they are “raped regularly on the porn set”. She said: “Just because they’ve signed a contract doesn’t mean they’re consenting to what goes on at the porn set. A lot of them are not prepared for what’s going to happen to them...they’re not prepared for the violence”.
