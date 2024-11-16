Some of these actors have gone on to appear in mainstream films alongside Hollywood A-listers, sometimes even taking on roles that play off their adult film backgrounds.

For instance, Sasha Grey, appeared on TV shows like Entourage after gaining fame in the adult industry. Meanwhile, Stormy Daniels has appeared in films likeThe 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005) and several television cameos.

Here are some of the porn stars who have made it into the big screen.

1 . Sasha Grey After gaining fame in the adult industry, Sasha Grey moved into mainstream film with a notable role in Steven Soderbergh’s The Girlfriend Experience (2009). She later appeared in TV shows like Entourage and expanded her career into writing and DJing. | Getty Images Share

2 . Traci Lords Lords starred in movies like Cry-Baby (1990) with Johnny Depp, Blade (1998), and had roles on TV shows such as Melrose Place and Roseanne. | Getty Images Share

3 . Riley Steele Steele made her mainstream debut in Piranha 3D (2010), a horror-comedy, after establishing herself in the adult industry. | FilmMagic Share

4 . Colton Ford Ford, an adult film actor, transitioned to music and appeared in TV shows like The L Word and the indie film Another Gay Sequel: Gays Gone Wild! | Getty Images Share