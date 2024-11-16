Porn stars who turn to mainstream acting: List includes Sasha Grey & Stormy Daniels, notable filmsPorn stars who turn to mainstream acting: List includes Sasha Grey & Stormy Daniels, notable films
Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali

1 minute ago

Several adult film stars have successfully turned to mainstream acting over the years, defying stereotypes and challenging the stigma surrounding their industry background.

Some of these actors have gone on to appear in mainstream films alongside Hollywood A-listers, sometimes even taking on roles that play off their adult film backgrounds.

For instance, Sasha Grey, appeared on TV shows like Entourage after gaining fame in the adult industry. Meanwhile, Stormy Daniels has appeared in films likeThe 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005) and several television cameos.

Here are some of the porn stars who have made it into the big screen.

After gaining fame in the adult industry, Sasha Grey moved into mainstream film with a notable role in Steven Soderbergh’s The Girlfriend Experience (2009). She later appeared in TV shows like Entourage and expanded her career into writing and DJing.

1. Sasha Grey

Lords starred in movies like Cry-Baby (1990) with Johnny Depp, Blade (1998), and had roles on TV shows such as Melrose Place and Roseanne.

2. Traci Lords

Steele made her mainstream debut in Piranha 3D (2010), a horror-comedy, after establishing herself in the adult industry.

3. Riley Steele

Ford, an adult film actor, transitioned to music and appeared in TV shows like The L Word and the indie film Another Gay Sequel: Gays Gone Wild!

4. Colton Ford

