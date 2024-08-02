Power Rangers actor Hector David Jr. accused of assaulting elderly man and arrest warrant has been issued Hector David Jr. attended Paul Frank's celebration of Fashion's Night Out at ADBD Gallery on September 8, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. | getty

An arrest warrant has been issued for Hector David Rivera who played the Green Samurai Ranger in live-action tv and film adaptations from 2011 to 2015.

The Nampa Police Department in Idaho, USA, has confirmed in an email to USA Today that “David Jr. (real name: Hector David Rivera) was named as a suspect in the July 26 attack of an elderly man inside a Nampa, Idaho, parking lot. Prior to actor Hector David Jr. being identified, Nampa PD said on X that “Today at 11:45, in front of District 208, the man in this video pushed an elderly man to the ground after they exchanged words about a parking issue.

“After pushing the man down, the suspect left him on the ground, drove away in a raised up black 4 door truck w/Texas licence plate.”

After Nampa PD took to X to share this news, one fan wrote: “That was Hector David Jr. who played Mike the Green Samurai Ranger! It’s so unbelievable to hear about this! Whilst another person wrote: “damn I sorta expected something like that from a samurai ranger but not green.”

Nampa PD then confirmed on X that “The investigation is ongoing, but we wanted you to know he has been IDENTIFIED!”

According to Sky News, “Rivera has not turned himself in, and authorities have not found him, police said late Wednesday. A misdemeanour arrest warrant has been issued.” Actor Hector David Rivera ws due to appear in an event this weekend, the Magic Valley Comic-Con in Twin Falls, Idaho, but the convention’s website has removed his name from their website.

Hector David Jr. also appeared in Percy Jackson & the Lightning Thief in 2010. According to The New York Times, “Court records show that Hector David Rivera Jr., 35, has been charged with other crimes in the past, including resisting arrest in Hillsborough County, Fla., in January 2023 and battery related to domestic violence in Broward County, Fla., a month later. It was not immediately clear if Mr. Rivera was convicted or served prison time.”