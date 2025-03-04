Quinton Aaron: The Blind Side actor rushed to hospital with flu and pneumonia after 'coughing up blood'
The 40-year-old actor was sent to a Southern California medical facility on February 27 after experiencing a fever and a blood-soaked cough.
Doctors conducted multiple tests, and early indications suggest Aaron is suffering from Type A flu and pneumonia.
Aaron also revealed that the illness has caused him a days-long migraine. However, after receiving a round of antibiotics, his condition has improved, and he is no longer coughing up blood. “I feel optimistic I’ll be back on my feet in no time,” Aaron told TMZ.
Doctors are now planning to administer a PICC line (a peripherally inserted central catheter), which could allow him to return home soon.
Aaron had been in Laguna Hills, California, to perform and present at an event in Orange County, but his illness forced him to miss the appearance.
This is not the first time the actor has faced serious respiratory issues. In 2019, he revealed to TMZ that he had been hospitalised due to a severe upper respiratory infection.
