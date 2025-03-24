According to reports, Brian McKenna was struck and killed in a pedestrian crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Radio host Brian McKenna was reportedly crossing the road when the driver of the vehicle fatally struck him. The incident took place in the St Louis Hills neighbourhood of St Louis in Missouri.

According to a preliminary investigation by the St. Louis Metropolitan Police, Brian McKenna was hit by a car as it was travelling south. The investigation remains ongoing and the Accident Reconstruction Team is handling it after responding to the incident.

JB Bommarito shared a tribute to Brian McKenna on Facebook and wrote: “This morning we received the horrible news of the passing of our friend, Brian McKenna. He was struck by a car at Hampton & Nottingham, after walking home after being at Bono's Pizza.

“The driver pulled over to perform CPR but Brian did not resuscitate. Brian was an incredible person who brought a smile to your face by simply seeing him walk into the room. His charismatic personality was infectious. His positive attitude, toughness, as well as his sense of humor, during his battles to beat cancer was inspiring to everyone that knew him.”

JB Bommarito went on to say that “Brian had a passion for helping others. Whether it was something he would do, such as his volunteer work or just something he would say. Brian loved lemonade stands, not only would he stop at everyone he ever saw but then get the word out for others to stop by. That kind of sums up the great soul of Brian.

“Our deepest condolences to all of his family and friends. Brian will be missed by many. Death leaves heartache that no one can heal, yet love leaves memories that no one steal. RIP Brian.”

Brian McKenna was a former radio host on KFNS 590 The Fan. Stephanie Hill also paid tribute to Brian on Facebook and wrote: “If you knew Brian McKenna you already know he was the absolute best. If you didn’t get the pleasure of meeting him, you probably have seen the outpouring of love and admiration since his passing yesterday. So many of my friends are hurting over this devastating loss. May each of you receive the comfort that Brian was able to give to so many people. Rest in peace.”