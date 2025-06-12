A rapper has been jailed for 30 years for shooting his dead.

Silento, whose real name is Ricky Lamar Hawk, shot Frederick Rooks III in the leg and face. Police said they found 10 bullet casings near the body, and security video from a home showed a white BMW SUV speeding away after the gunshots.

The Atlanta rapper, 27, who is known for his hit song, Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae), pleaded guilty but mentally ill to voluntary manslaughter and other charges in the shooting of his 34-year-old cousin.

Hawk also pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, possessing a gun while committing a crime and concealing the death of another. A murder charge was dropped as part of the plea agreement.

Rapper Silento attends the 2016 BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater in June 2016 | Getty Images

DeKalb County police found Frederick Rooks III, 34, shot in the leg and face in the early hours of January 21 2021 outside a home in a suburb near Decatur in Georgia.

A family member of Mr Rooks told police that Silento had picked up his cousin in a white BMW SUV, and GPS data and other cameras put the vehicle at the site of the shooting. Silento confessed about 10 days later after he was arrested, police said.

Ballistics testing matched the bullet casings to a gun that Silento had when he was arrested, authorities said.

Mr Rooks’ brothers and sisters told DeKalb County Superior Court Judge Courtney L Johnson before sentencing that Silento should have received a longer sentence, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

The rapper was a high school junior in suburban Atlanta in 2015 when he released Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae) and watched it skyrocket into a dance craze.

Silento made multiple other albums, but said in an interview with the medical talk show, The Doctors, in 2019, that he struggled with depression and had grown up in a family where he witnessed mental illness and violence.

“I’ve been fighting demons my whole life, my whole life,” he said in 2019. “Depression doesn’t leave you when you become famous, it just adds more pressure. And while everybody’s looking at you, they’re also judging you. I don’t know if I can truly be happy, I don’t know if these demons will ever go away.”

Silento had been struggling in the months before the arrest. His publicist, Chanel Hudson, has said he had tried to kill himself in 2020.

In August 2020, Silento was arrested in Santa Ana, California, on a domestic violence charge. The next day, the Los Angeles Police Department charged him with assault with a deadly weapon after witnesses said he entered a home where he did not know anyone looking for his girlfriend and swung a hatchet at two people before he was disarmed.

In October 2020, Silento was arrested after police said they clocked him driving at 143 miles per hour on Interstate 85 in DeKalb County. Ms Hudson said at the time of Silento’s arrest in the killing of Mr Rooks that he had been “suffering immensely from a series of mental health illnesses”.

DeKalb County district attorney Sherry Boston confirmed the sentence in a statement.

After the breakout success of Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae) gave Silento overnight and millions of views, his net worth grew instantly. Celebritynetworth.com puts his fortune at about $500,000.