Grammy-nominated rapper Slowthai and his friend allegedly discussed "tag-teaming" as they are accused of raping two women at a house party after a 2021 gig in Oxford.

Prosecutors told Oxford Crown Court that Slowthai, real name Tyron Frampton, and his friend Alex Blake-Walker allegedly acted with "total disregard" for consent, even high-fiving and discussing "tag-teaming" the women during the attacks.

The alleged incident occurred after Frampton performed at The Bullingdon music venue on September 7, 2021. Prosecutor Heather Stangoe told the jury that one complainant, a "huge fan" of the rapper, met him at a restaurant before the show and was added to the VIP list. After the performance, the woman, along with her friends, including the second complainant, joined Frampton and his entourage at a flat where the alleged assaults took place.

Ms Stangoe said:"The prosecution case is that these two defendants attended a house party solely for sexual gratification. It mattered not to them whether the subjects of their attention consented or not."

The court heard that Frampton, whose hits include Feel Good and Yum, insisted on two conditions before going to the flat: "no phones" and "no boys." Ms Stangoe argued these conditions reflected premeditation, saying:"The fact Mr. Frampton said ‘no boys’ is highly significant... What happened in that house later explains this restriction and suggests their mindset from the outset."

Grammy-nominated rapper Slowthai and his friend have been accused of raping two women at a house party following a gig in Oxford in 2021. | Getty Images

The prosecutor alleged that the defendants isolated the women and raped them on the flat’s rooftop, with two other men playing loud music inside the house to mask any noise. The attacks were interrupted when friends of the complainants tried to intervene, banging on the window. Blake-Walker allegedly held the window shut while Frampton fled by jumping into the garden.

The alleged assaults were reported to the police that night, and both men were arrested. They have denied the charges, maintaining that all sexual activity was consensual.

Patrick Gibbs KC, representing Frampton, described the events as "chaotic and spontaneous," saying:"The difference on one hand is willingly participating in something... and on the other, regretting it afterwards. The effect of celebrity may lead people to do things they wouldn’t otherwise do."

Sheryl Nwosu, representing Blake-Walker, stressed that her client denies forcing anyone to engage in non-consensual acts. She said: “All sexual contact between Blake-Walker and the complainant was consensual. He denies any sexual contact with the other woman."

The court heard that Frampton allegedly raped one of the complainants twice, encouraged by Blake-Walker, while Blake-Walker is accused of raping the second complainant with Frampton’s encouragement. Both men also face charges of sexually assaulting one of the women.

The rapper, who arrived at court with his wife, popstar Anne-Marie, faces three joint charges of rape and one of sexual assault alongside Blake-Walker. The trial continues.