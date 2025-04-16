Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rapper Tay-K was serving time for another fatal shooting when he was convicted of murder for a second time.

Rapper Tay-K was already serving a 55-year sentence over a separate fatal shooting when he was convicted of murder for a second time. The rapper Tay-K’s real name is Taymor McIntyr.

USA Today reported that “The rapper, real name Taymor McIntyre, was found guilty on April 14 on a lesser charge of murder and faces five to 99 years or life in prison with the possibility of parole, according to county records. The 24-year-old was acquitted of capital murder, which would not have given him the option for parole.

Rapper Tay-K now faces up to life in prison with the possibility of parole for the killing of Mark Anthony Saldivar in 2017, Mark Anthony was 23-years-old at the time he was murdered. NBC News reported that “Prosecutors said that McIntyre shot Saldivar after the rapper tried to rob him. Authorities said McIntyre had picked up Saldivar, who was a photographer, in a car after asking him to take photos of the rapper for a new song.”

Who is rapper Tay-K?

Rapper Tay-K’s real name is Taymor McIntyre. He is best known for his 2017 song "The Race", which peaked at number 44 on the US Billboard Hot 100. Tay-K dropped out of high school and began his music career as a member of the rap group Daytona Boyz in 2014.

When he was growing up, Tay-K’s music influences included Chief Keef, Eazy-E, Young Pappy, Lud Foe and his favourite rapper is believed to be Soulja Boy.

