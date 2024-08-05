Rapper T.I. was arrested at Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson Airport on Sunday night in what authorities later determined to be a case of mistaken identity, according to a report by TMZ.

The arrest was triggered by an outstanding warrant issued in Baltimore, Maryland, for a man named Clifford Harris - the same name as T.I.'s legal name. The warrant, issued in connection with allegations of violent behaviour toward a woman, stalking, and possible involvement of a firearm, was not intended for the rapper but for another individual sharing his name.

T.I. was subsequently taken into custody and transported to Clayton County Jail. Due to the out-of-state nature of the warrant, the arrest automatically initiated an extradition hearing.

Rapper T.I. was arrested at Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson Airport on Sunday night in what authorities later determined to be a case of mistaken identity, according to a report by TMZ. | Getty Images

Steve Sadow, T.I.'s attorney, quickly intervened and contacted the Clayton County Sheriff's Office. After reviewing the circumstances, the judge dismissed the extradition order, leading to T.I.'s release within two hours of his arrest.

TMZ reported that one significant discrepancy was the physical description of the suspect. The Clifford Harris wanted in Baltimore reportedly weighs 205 pounds, while T.I. is known to weigh around 165 pounds.

The original complaint against the suspect was filed on June 13 of this year.