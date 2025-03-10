Ray 'Roy' Edward Chasez: Father of *NSYNC star JC Chasez dies aged 73 after cancer battle
According to TMZ, Ray "Roy" Edward Chasez, died last month in Florida after what was his fifth battle with the disease. A celebration of life was held on Saturday in the Orlando area, with multiple members of *NSYNC in attendance.
The service was also attended by several people from the music industry who knew Roy well. According to TMZ, JC’s parents, along with the parents of the other *NSYNC members, were deeply involved in the group’s early years as the members were still young at the time.
Roy had a distinguished career as an IT manager and also worked as a contractor with the US government, holding positions at the White House and the US Postal Service headquarters in Washington, DC. In addition to his professional achievements, he was actively involved in numerous charities over the years and was deeply dedicated to his family.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Karen, and his children, JC, Heather, and Tyler.