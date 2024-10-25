Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Award-winning singer Raye has revealed that all of her song-writing books are missing after her car was stolen.

The singer, who broke the record for most nominations and most wins at the 2024 BRIT Awards, has revealed that her song-writing notes were swiped alongside her vehicle in the incident. Raye, whose real name is Rachel Agatha Keen, had been working on the follow up to her huge hit debut album 21st Century Blues.

She revealed the ordeal in a post on Instagram in which she shared photographs celebrating her 27th birthday, including one of an iced cake that read ‘Sorry ur car got stolen’. She said in the caption: “It’s my birthday and my car got stolen with all my song writing books in the boot so no second album any time soon love you bye.”

Fan shared their disappointment in the comments. One said: “I’m starting my own investigation, we need that album.”

Another added: “Baby girl! We’ll find that thief and save that holy bible of yours.”

Famous friends also shared their birthday wishes with the ‘Escapism’ singer. Stefflon Don said: “Happy birthday you beautiful woman,” while Mabel added: “Happy bday Raye Raye Rachel sis.”

Meanwhile model Leomie Anderson said: “Omgggg I’m so sorry. Everyone’s like happy birthday like you didn’t just have something crazy happen 😭😭 hope you can enjoy your day.”