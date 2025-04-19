Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The brother of former Real Housewives of Orange County star Lydia McLaughlin was shot and killed by cops, according to reports.

Geoffray Shyam Stirling was stopped by officers while he was riding a motorcycle along the Pacific Coast Highway in Newport Beach on Thursday evening (April 17). TMZ reports that a source close to law enforcement said that the 45-year-old was “uncooperative” during the traffic stop, with at least one officer firing a shot at him.

Stirling was transported to hospital where he was later pronounced dead. According to police, no officers were injured during the incident.

The California Attorney General’s Office confirmed that investigation has been launched into a shooting involving an officer that took place at 9.15pm local time on Thursday, April 17.

The brother of former Real Housewives of Orange County star Lydia McLaughlin died after being shot by cops at a traffic stop in California. | Getty Images

Speaking of her brother’s death, Lydia said in a statement: “My family and I are devastated by the loss of my brother. We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support from friends, family, and the community. We kindly ask for privacy as we mourn.”

Lydia is best known to reality TV fans for her time on the Bravo reality show Real Housewives of Orange County. She appeared on the show’s eighth season in 2013 before returning to the franchise for the 12th season in 2017.

Her former RHOC castmate Vicki Gunvalson sent her condolences on social media. In the comments of her latest Instagram post, Vicki said: “Lydia - I am so sorry to hear of the loss of your brother! My heart hurts for you and your family. Peace be with you.”

Her brother’s death come just six months after she lost her mother, Judy Stirling, to breast cancer. Lydia wrote in an Instagram tribute to her mother: “Grief can make you better or bitter. I am putting in my whole heart to turn my sorrow into thanksgiving, for having the privilege to have such a beautiful mom. She will always be my hero, and my favorite.”