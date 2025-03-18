A reality TV star’s ex-husband was rushed to hospital when he suffered a heart attack at the age of 40.

Gina Kirschenheiter told her fans that her former spouse Matt Kirschenheiter, who is the father of her three children, had a “scary” heart attack over the weekend.

Real Housewives of Orange County, also age 40, took to her Instagram page on Monday, (March 17), to share the news about her ex with her thousands of fans. She said he has since returned home following the health scare, and shared photos of herself and their children visiting him in the hospital on Saturday (March 15).

In a lengthy caption, the reality star wrote: “Wow. We had a scary weekend!” Referring to Matt as “the kiddos' dad”, she said had a heart attack and was rushed to the hospital. Sharing her shock, she added: “He's only 40 years old!”

The former couple share daughter Sienna, nine, as well as sons Nicholas, 11, and Luca, seven. Speaking about how the situation affected the children, she went on: “The kids were very shaken up but thankfully we can be smiling because he will be okay! He came home today.”

Among the photos was one of Sienna hugging her dad and giving him a teddy bear as she wished him a speedy recovery. In her post, Gina also thanked her children's stepmum, Matt's current wife Britt Kirschenheiter, for getting him to the hospital so quickly.

Referring to her boyfriend Travis Mullen, she went on: “The kids and Trav and I are so happy to have their dad back,” she said. Travis also has three children from a previous relationship and the couple have created a blended family. He has daughters Presley and Bennett and son Joseph.

She added that the medical emergency was “too close of a call” and “really puts things in perspective” for herself, Matt and their new partners. “We will all be changing our lifestyle and leaning into the healthy because being there for our kids is the only thing that matters,” she wrote.

She ended her post by thanking her fans for their support, and also delivered a message for other former couples who are co-parenting. “Thank you for everyone who has checked in on us. For anyone out there struggling to coparent, remember you are all a family and what matters most is that you all get to be there for your kids. Tomorrow is not promised, today is a gift.”

Gina and Matt were high school sweethearts who married in 2010. They were together until 2018, when he had an affair. She filed for divorce as a result. They briefly reconciled, but split up for good in 2019 after an argument in their home. Gina later filed a restraining order against Matt after accusing him of domestic violence. They settled their divorce later that year and have been co-parenting their children amicably ever since.