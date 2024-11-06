Fans and family are getting their heads around news that a popular TV reality couple have split after quarter of a century together.

Kyle Richards is "taking her time" following her split from Mauricio Umansky.

The 55-year-old reality star called time on her marriage to Mauricio, 54, after more than 25 years together last year and now her sister Kathy Hilton, 65, has shared an update after they went back to filming on 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' for Bravo.

She told People: "I think she's just taking her time. We just wrapped a month ago.”

Kathy acknowledged that her sibling - who has Alexia, 28, Sophie, 24, and 16-year-old Portia with Mauricio as well as Farrah, 36, with her first husband Guraish Aldjufrie - is "spending a lot of time" with her daughters and she herself just wants everyone to get along in the situation.

She added: "So she's really spending a lot of time with the girls. We're family. I want it all to be nice. I have my nieces I love and adore and I like everybody to get along."

Mauricio recently explained to his daughters that even though he tried to do "everything possible" to save their marriage, Kyle needed "space" and allowed him to date other people but on the condition that they didn't speak about it.

Speaking in a clip from the season two premiere of 'Buying Beverly Hills', he told his daughters: "I had an amazing 26 years with your mom, and I wanted to do everything possible to just save it. Your mom came and she talked to me and said, 'I think I need space’.

"She said to me, 'Listen, the rules are: you go out, you date, you do whatever it is you want to do. I'm not going to be asking you what you're doing, I don't want you to be asking me what I'm doing. We are separated...'"