A 28-year-old reality TV star, who is expecting a baby with his fiancée, has revealed he will only live for five more years unless he is given a liver transplant.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Made In Chelsea star Sam Vanderpump, who announced he was expecting a baby with wife-to-be Alice Yaxley just six weeks ago, has been given a life expectancy of four to five years - unless he can get a liver transplant.

The star, who is the nephew of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills icon Lisa Vanderpump, has been diagnosed with end-stage liver disease. The entrepreneur was born with two rare conditions, congenital hepatic fibrosis of the liver and polycystic kidney disease, and this is the latest in his health battles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In last night’s Made In Chelsea episode (Monday October 27), Sam opened up about his health. Speaking to co-star Ollie Locke, he said: “There is no hope of my liver getting better and he said I wouldn't be having this call with you if I thought you could make it through the next four or five years. They're sending me for liver transplant assessment, so yeah.”

When Ollie asked how he is feeling now, he said: “The way I look at it is I'm healthy now, hopefully I will remain healthy all the way up until I'll get a call and go in for surgery, and then I wake up and I'll be healthier.”

Although he had pre-existing liver and kidney conditions, Sam lived a normal life until December 2024 when he got the flu and almost died as a result because of he health complications it caused. “You never think the flu will lead to you being in a hospital bed and nearly dying. They told my mum that if I had got to hospital 24-48 hours later, I wouldn't have made it,” he said at the time. He also credited then-girlfriend Alice, aged 24, with “saving his life”.

Made in Chelsea star Sam Vanderpump was hospitalised and 'almost died' in 2024. He has now revealed he has been given a life expectancy of five years unless he is given a liver transplant. Photo by Instagram/@SamVanderpump. | Instagram/@SamVanderpump

In March this year, the couple announced their engagement. Last month they then revealed that they were expecting a baby. Just yesterday, they posted a video of them going shopping for things for their new arrival and asked fans for their advice with what to buy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the hours since the episode aired, Sam shared a post on his Instagram from the NHS Organ Donor Register account, in which they sent their thoughts to Sam and his family and asked people to consider signing up to the register.

Many fans have posted their messages of support, and confirmed they have signed up to the register because of the reality star. “Signed up. So so so sad @samvanderpump! Cried so much at that! You’ve got this!!!,” one person said.

Another posted: “Haven't caught up with the episode yet but seeing this post breaks my heart and makes you put things in perspective. Sam, Alice n Baby Vanderpump - I am thinking of you all, you've got this.”