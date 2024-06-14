Mexican reality TV star María Reneé Núñez has died unexpectedly at age 34. Photo by Instagram/reneenunezpe. | Instagram/reneenunezpe

Reality TV star María Reneé Núñez has been described as a ‘true warrior’ after she died unexpectedly aged 34.

María Reneé Núñez rose to fame after winning the first season of Mexican TV show La Isla, which translates as The Island, in 2012. The cause of the TV personality’s death is not yet known, but many tributes have been left to her from her fans online. Her untimely death was confirmed by her sister Alma.

Núñez found fame aged 22, when she won the popular TV show and was awarded 100,000 mexican pesos (around £4,200) for her win. After her victory, she went on to have a succesful career in entertainment and was also a social media influencer, but had stepped out of the limelight in recent years.

She had more than 34,000 followers on her Instagram page, @reneenunezpe. The last social media post she uploaded, on Sunday April 28, was of a two photos of herself with her partner Diego.

Several stars from the Mexican entertainment industry have been leaving their tributes to her on social media since the news of her death broke. One of her close friends, model and TV presenter Tania Rincón, described her as “so unique, so creative, so caring”. She wrote: “I cherish all the joy you gave me with your antics.”

The La Isla team wrote on social media: “She will be remembered by all.” La Isla: El Reality is a Mexican reality show in which contestants, including a mix of celebrities and civilians, are placed in remote, exotic locations such as tropical islands where they must survive with limited resources. Núñez took part in the first series of the show.

Contestants were put through their paces in a series of physical and mental challenges, and put in to teams to compete for rewards and immunity to avoid elimination. At the end of every episode, one person was sent home which was decided upon either from the result of a challenge of a public vote.

Núñez was born in Hermosillo, Mexico, and has one older sibling and two younger siblings. She studied graphic design and was passionate about sports, particularly cycling and volleyball. Her family says she loved her a healthy lifestyle as she enjoyed exercising on the beach.