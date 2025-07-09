A reality TV star, who appeared on her country’s version of Big Brother, has been found dead alone in her flat after police broke in because rent on the property hadn’t been paid for 12 months.

Police reportedly found the body of Pakistani actress Humaira Asghar in her home - and they believe she had been dead for around three weeks.

32-year-old Humaira is said to have lived alone in her flat in the city of Karachi for more than seven years. Officers entered her home after being ordered to do so by a court because her rent had not been paid for more than a year.

They were expecting to evict Humaira, but when they arrived they had to break down the door when they got no response - and found her dead.

Local media reported the star’s body was in a "state of decomposition". Senior police officer Syed Asad Raza told Images: "It appeared that the body was several days old." Dr Summaiya Syed, who is a part of the investigative process, said: "The body is in a very advanced stage of decomposition."

Authorities have not yet confirmed Humaira’s official cause of death. Initial findings suggest, however, that there was no foul play involved. Police say there were no signs of forced entry or violence at the scene.

Humaira Asghar, a 32-year-old model and reality TV star who appeared on Pakistan's version of Big Brother, has been found dead inside her flat. Photo by Facebook/Humaira Asghar. | Facebook/Humaira Asghar

Humaira came to public attention when she competed on Tamasha Ghar, Pakistan’s version of Big Brother. She was eliminated during week five, after 28 days in the competition. She did re-join the contest shortly after her eviction but then was removed on day 40 for breaking the rules with another contestant.

The star had a growing social media presence and was regarded as a rising name in Pakistan’s entertainment industry, known for her glamour and style. She had also appeared in the Pakistani film Jalaibee. Her Instagram and Facebook bio read: “Theatre, TV, actor, model, painter, sculptor, fitness, health.”

Many of her fans took to her social media pages to express their sorrow at her passing, but also to question why it took so long for her body to be found. “No one checked on her for a month?? Her body had been there for approximately one month. Where were her parents, her siblings, her friend, her children, her neighbours?? Where is humanity??,” one person quizzed, summarising the thoughts of many.

Her last posts on social media had been in September 2024, also causing some to question why she had been silent for months online prior to her untimely death. Others simply wrote that she was “so young” and “beautiful” and posted crying face emojis.

Investigations into Humaira’s death are ongoing. Authorities are expected to release autopsy findings in the coming days.