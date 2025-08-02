1 . Leon Heywood

Leon Heywood, who starred on Sky reality show Got to Dance, died aged 45. The dance teacher was part of the Trinity Warriors Dance Academy that reached the final stages of Sky's Got To Dance competition in 2011. Judges Davina McCall, Kimberly Wyatt and Diversity's Ashley Banjo praised Heywood’s choreography, describing the group’s performances as "the best seen on a live round to date". In tribute, the dance group said: ""Leon helped pave the way for so many of us and shaped us into not only the dancers we are today but also contributed into shaping us all into the people we are today." Photo by Facebook/Leon Heywood. | Facebook/Leon Heywood Photo: Facebook/Leon Heywood