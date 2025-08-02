Reality TV stars allow TV cameras in to their lives for the viewing entertainment. For some, they let camerapeople capture their everyday moments, while show off their talents, such as singing or dancing, as they perform.
For some, being a reality TV star forms part of their well established career, while others are looking to launch their career via a reality TV show.
Sadly though, some reality stars have left us so far this year. Read on to remember those who have lost their lives so far this year, as of Saturday August 2 - including Ozzy Osbourne, who is widely considered as one of the pioneers of family reality TV shows.
1. Leon Heywood
Leon Heywood, who starred on Sky reality show Got to Dance, died aged 45. The dance teacher was part of the Trinity Warriors Dance Academy that reached the final stages of Sky's Got To Dance competition in 2011. Judges Davina McCall, Kimberly Wyatt and Diversity's Ashley Banjo praised Heywood’s choreography, describing the group’s performances as "the best seen on a live round to date". In tribute, the dance group said: ""Leon helped pave the way for so many of us and shaped us into not only the dancers we are today but also contributed into shaping us all into the people we are today." Photo by Facebook/Leon Heywood. | Facebook/Leon Heywood Photo: Facebook/Leon Heywood
2. The Vivienne
RuPaul's Drag Race star The Vivienne died at the age of 32. The star, whose real name was James Lee Williams, died by misadventure after ketamine-related cardiac arrest, a coroner later ruled. Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
3. Doug Kiker
American Idol star Doug Kiker died aged 32. The 'Singing Garbage Man', as he became fondly known, was a fan favourite on the 18th season of the hit show in back in 2020. His sister Angela Evans confirmed the news of his sudden death and said that she and the rest of the singer’s family were "completely unprepared" for what happened. Photo by GoFundMe. | GoFundMe Photo: GoFundMe
4. Chantel Bellew
Britain’s Got Talent star Chantel Bellew who died at 34. The star reached the latter stages of Britain’s Got Talent in 2019. It's reported that she died hospital from a suspected overdose just weeks after her birthday following a long struggle with depression. Photo: chantel_bellew_workshops/Instagram | Photo: chantel_bellew_workshops/Instagram
