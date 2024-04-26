Ashley Cain is attempting a world record attempt by running, cycling and kayaking across the country in memory of his daughter Azaylia Diamond Cain, who died of leukaemia when she was eight-months-old. Photo by Instagram/MrAshleyCain.

A reality TV star and former footballer is taking on a ‘world first’ challenge in the hopes of raising £100,000 for a children’s cancer charity in memory of his baby daughter.

‘Ex On The Beach’ star and former Coventry City winger Ashley Cain is marking the third anniversary of the death of his eight-month-old daughter Azaylia Diamond Cain by undertaking the Ultraman 2024.

Azaylia was diagnosed with an aggressive and rare form of leukaemia when she was only eight-weeks-old, with a subsequent fundraiser to try and save her life reaching more than £1.5 million. She died on April 24, 2021.

Cain has begun his world record attempt of running, cycling and kayaking more than 2,780 miles across the country, not only to honour the memory of his daughter, but also to raise funds for a good cause.

He is hoping to make thousands of pounds for The Azaylia Foundation, which was founded by Cain and Azaylia’s mum Safiyya Vorajee after the tot died. The Foundation aims to raise awareness of childhood cancer, but also provide more money to UK health institutions so that diagnosis can be made earlier and new treatments can be provided.

Reality TV personality Ashley Cain and his late eight-month-old daughter Azaylia on Instagram (Instagram/Getty)

Money raised by the foundation is also donated towards the individual treatment of children, when the treatment needed is not covered by the NHS.

Writing on his GoFundMe page, 33-year-old Cain wrote: “. I will be crossing Britain three times from top to bottom - once running, once cycling, and once kayaking, over the course of three months.

“That’s over 2780 miles of physical endurance and mental strength, of turning pain into purpose, none of which would be possible without the guidance and protection of my hero, watching me from above.

“But this isn’t just any world’s first challenge. It’s an opportunity to raise funds for The Azaylia Foundation’s incredible Childhood Cancer PhD Scholarship Programme, which has already funded 5 PhDs. So please donate to this GoFundMe campaign to help us reach our game changing target of 20 PhDs in five years.”

At the time of writing, on the morning on Friday April 26, Cain had raised almost £10,000 towards his £100,000 target. Many people have left messages of support for him on the page.

James Hurley wrote: “Amazing what you are doing! Good luck love James, Emiah & Teddy”. Claire Whan said: “Inspirational - let's go Champ.” Catherine Krauze added: “Followed you from the beginning and will continue to be inspired by all your hard work forever more.”

Cancer survivior Katie Curtis said: “Being a cancer survivor myself and losing family members and friends to this horrible disease, but I've also donated because of this beautiful precious little girl who sadly lost her life to this horrible disease. Good luck Ashley, and to your crew. Let's go champ.”

Cain has since become a father for the second time. He welcomed his son, Aliyas Diamond Cain, in January. At the time of his son’s birth, Cain did not reveal the identity of the baby’s mum. He did, however, confirm that she had been his friend since he was 18-years-old and, though they had dated on and off, they were not together.