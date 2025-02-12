The star of a Channel 4 reality TV show 'broke his girlfriend's jaw' and threatened to burn her during a 'five-year campaign of abuse', a court has been told.

33-year-old Jack Woodman, from Bristol, has been accused of punching his now ex-girlfriend Crystal Taff, who is the mum of his children, during their relationship. It’s also alleged he pulled out clumps of her hair and threatened to burn her with pair of straighteners.

The pawnshop owner, who shares two children with 29-year-old Taff, has denied GBH and two charges of ABH. Bristol Crown Court heard that Taff ended their relationship in 2022 following a series of alleged beatings, as reported by the MailOnline.

Prosecuting, Caitlin Evans said: “This case is about Jack Woodman beating his partner and mother of his two children, breaking her jaw and pulling her hair out.” He added that abuse even happened on Father’s Day when she was coming to his aid. “On Father's Day in 2022, he punched Ms Taffs after she came to pick him up following a night out at a casino in which he had lost a considerable amount of money.”

Woodman appeared on the hit reality show Bodyshockers, which ran for three series between 2014 and 2016, and was presented by acid attack survivor Katie Piper. The show showed people across the UK who regretted their plastic surgery or body art and wanted to reverse it or cover it up.

Woodman was on the third season of the show in 2016 trying to have a giant tattoo on his back removed which was a portrait of himself in an X-rated position.

Taff gave evidence in court spoke of her own ordeal. She also spoke of another incident during the weekend of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in June 2022, when she said she was assaulted by Woodman in her car after they had been for a meal out.

She told the court: “During the journey home he was telling me I was boring to be with. It was a verbal argument but I do remember him pulling my hair which was something he often did.

“He reached across and just pulled out a clump of my hair and left me with a bald patch. I was really upset and started to cry when I looked in the mirror. He came in and started to get quite angry. He pushed me on the bed and threatened to burn me with my straighteners.

“He had me pinned down with his hands around my neck so I couldn't move. I was on the bed and he had the straighteners snapping next to my face. I was petrified but he didn't burn my face. This wasn't an uncommon thing over the five years and I was terrified.”

She also discussed another incident in which she said he attacked her in his shop, Jack's Cash in Bedminster. She said after this attacj she needed to go to A&E as she had a broken jaw.

She said: “One day I had agreed to cut my brother's hair but Jack wouldn't let me go until I had cleaned all the TVs in the pawnshop. He wasn't happy with the standard of my cleaning of the TVs and he said I was a lazy b****. He was facing me and punched me in the right side of the face which was agony.

“I said I think you've knocked my teeth out and he said 'If you don't shut up I'll make sure I knock the other teeth out. I was very panicky as it just didn't feel right. He made me stay in the shop and I sent a text to my stepmum apologising that I couldn't cut my brother's hair today. I didn't tell anybody what had happened.

“I was in pain and very anxious and very scared. I didn't know if anything was broken but I carried on working as normal at Jack's Cash. I went to A&E because I physically couldn't eat as it was too painful and so went to A&E but it was far too busy and [I] was told that it would be up to five hours.

'I was conscious that Jack would come home that evening and so I went back to his house. I went back to A&E the following day and had x-rays taken which showed my jaw was broken. I was referred to a surgeon at Bristol Dental Hospital who said that I would need surgery to repair my jaw.”

The trial continues.