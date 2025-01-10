Reality TV star Chase Chrisley charged with battery after allegedly slapping bar manager in altercation
Chrisley, 27, best known for his role on Growing Up Chrisley, is the son of Todd and Julie Chrisley, who are currently serving prison sentences for tax evasion and fraud.
Chrisley was booked into Fulton County Jail on Thursday after an alleged incident at Twin Peaks bar in Georgia. According to official records, he was released on a $10,000 (£8,100) bond. The charges stem from a confrontation on Monday night in which Chase allegedly slapped the bar's manager, Brendon Nash.
A 911 recording obtained by TMZ revealed Nash called for police assistance, stating that a "drunk and aggressive" suspect had assaulted him. During the call, Nash can be heard repeatedly telling someone, presumed to be Chrisley, “not to touch him.” He also claimed Chrisley assaulted him with a chair and later slapped him, an action that was reportedly captured on the audio.
After the incident, Chrisley reportedly left the bar but was arrested later in the week.
The Chrisley family has faced legal troubles in recent years. Chase’s parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, stars of Chrisley Knows Best, were convicted of tax evasion and fraud in 2022. Julie recently appeared before a federal judge for a re-sentencing hearing on September 25. Despite serving 21 months of her seven-year sentence, the judge upheld her original sentence of 84 months.
The couple’s daughter, Savannah Chrisley, shared her hopes for her mother’s release on her podcast, Unlocked, prior to the hearing. "I hope and pray with everything that I have in me that this judge sends my mama home," she said.
