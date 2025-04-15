Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

TV star Savannah Chrisley had been dating Robert Shiver for almost two years.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reality TV star Savannah Chrisley has reportedly broken up with her ex-NFL star boyfriend Robert Shiver after almost two years of dating. Savannah Chrisley is set to detail more about her split this Tuesday April 14 on her Unlocked podcast and told People magazine that “I'm doing a solo [episode] because I feel like there's elephants in the room that clearly need to be addressed.”

Savannah also said:"I have allowed you guys in on my life and that comes with all the highs and all the lows. I've been figuring out how to navigate this stage of my life because it sucks, it hurts."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Savannah went on to say that "It's been about a month and a half since Robert and I broke up," and also added that"So there it is. Robert and I broke up on March 6. Not that I'm keeping track of dates or anything, but I have taken a lot of time to process things and truly grieve the loss of the relationship that I thought was gonna be where I was for the rest of my life."

Savannah Chrisley splits from Robert Shiver whose estranged wife is accused of plotting his murder. PHoto: Getty Images | Getty Images

Who is Savannah Chrisley?

Savannah Chrisley is an American reality TV star, who is best known for starring on USA Network's Chrisley Knows Best from 2014 to 2021. She is the daughter of Todd and Julie Chrisley — known for their USA Network reality show Chrisley Knows Best.

In 2023, Todd and Julie Chrisley were convicted on all counts of bank and tax fraud after a three-week trial. Julie is currently serving seven years in prison and Todd is serving 12 years.

In February this year, Savannah took to Instagram and wrote: “January 17th, 2023… the day my entire world fell apart. Watching the two people I love most in this world say goodbye to us shattered my heart into pieces. They have taught me everything about love, faith, and family, and to see them taken from us feels unbearable.But I hold on to the hope that this isn’t the end of their story. God’s not done writing, and I believe with every ounce of my soul that they’ll be home soon. Until then, we’ll fight for justice and stay strong as a family.Mom and Dad, you are my heroes. Your love and strength inspire me every day. We’ll keep holding it down here for you until you’re back where you belong—home with us. 💔#FaithOverFear#BringThemHome”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who is Robert Shiver?

Robert Shiver is an ex-NFL player who now works for an insurance company. In 2007, he married Lindsay Shiver and in 2023, she was arrested for an alleged plot to kill him.

US Weekly reported that “In July 2023, Lindsay was arrested in Abaco, Bahamas, alongside her alleged lover Terrence Bethel and suspected hitman Farron Newbold Jr. At the time, police discovered an alleged series of messages in which Lindsay detailed a plan to murder her estranged husband, Robert Shiver.”

After hearing what had happened to Robert Shiver, Savannah Chrisley reached out to him on Instagram and Robert revealed on Savannah’s podcast that "All of a sudden this message came through. I looked at it, and it was from Savannah Chrisley. And I was like, that name sounds really familiar."

Robert also said: “All the message said was like, 'Hey, I'll be praying for you,' or something like that."