Rebecca Ryan: Former Coronation Street star gives birth to second child, Oriana

Former Coronation Street actress Rebecca Ryan has given birth to her second child.

The 33-year-old shared the news with an Instagram post, celebrating the arrival of her baby girl, Oriana.

Rebecca, known for playing Lydia Chambers on the ITV soap from 2021 to 2022, posted a sweet photo on Sunday showing the newborn in a beige baby grow, nestled on a pink fluffy blanket. “Introducing the newest member of my little girl gang, the adorable Oriana 💕,” she wrote to her followers.

Rebecca, who married husband Dan Acraman in September 2022, welcomed her first daughter, Aurora, in April 2023. The couple had revealed they were expecting again in January, with Rebecca joking at the time: “Sleep’s overrated anyway, here comes baby No.2 ❤️” alongside a series of photos showing off her baby bump.

The announcement prompted an outpouring of love from friends, fans, and fellow Coronation Street stars. Her brother, actor Jack James Ryan, who played Jacob Hay on the soap, wrote: “Proof that the first time wasn’t a fluke, you make the most beautiful babies 🥹.”

Other castmates and celebrities were quick to offer their congratulations. Actress Sally Carman commented, “She’s beautiful! Congratulations to you both! 🥳😍💛”, while Charley Webb added, “Another beauty 😍 and I loooove the name.” Karen David echoed the sentiment with, “Congrats, lovely! Sooooo beautiful! 😍🌸🥳🥳🥳.”

Fellow Corrie actress Elle Mulvaney simply wrote, “Congratulations, she is beautiful,” and Harriet Bibby commented, “Congratulations, she’s so adorable!!”