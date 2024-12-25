Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Richard Perry, a legendary record producer known for his work with Carly Simon, Rod Stewart, Ringo Starr, and the Beatles, has died at the age of 82.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He died on Tuesday in a Los Angeles hospital following cardiac arrest, according to his friend Daphna Kastner.

"He maximised his time here," Kastner said, describing Perry as a "father friend" and godfather to her son. "He was generous, fun, sweet, and made the world a better place. The world is a little less sweeter without him here. But it's a little bit sweeter in heaven."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Perry, who received the Grammy Trustees Award in 2015, was widely regarded as a "musician's producer." Over his career, he worked with a roster of iconic artists, including Barbra Streisand, who credited him with updating her sound, and Fats Domino, for whom he helped revive a career. "Richard had a knack for matching the right song to the right artist," Streisand wrote in her 2023 memoir, My Name is Barbra.

Richard Perry, a legendary record producer known for his work with Carly Simon, Rod Stewart, Ringo Starr, and the Beatles, has died at the age of 82. | Getty

One of Perry’s most celebrated works was Ringo Starr's 1973 album Ringo. The album proved Starr's viability as a solo artist and featured collaborations with all three former Beatles - John Lennon, George Harrison, and Paul McCartney - as well as contributions from Harry Nilsson, Billy Preston, and members of The Band.

Ringo reached No. 2 on the Billboard charts, selling over 1 million copies. It included hit singles such as Photograph, co-written by Starr and Harrison, and a remake of You’re Sixteen, which topped the charts. Another standout track, I’m the Greatest, facilitated a near-Beatles reunion just three years after the band’s breakup.

Perry’s personal life included relationships with notable figures such as Jane Fonda and Elizabeth Taylor. He was briefly married to actor Rebecca Broussard.