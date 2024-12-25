Richard Perry: Legendary music producer known for work with the Beatles, dies aged 82 after cardiac arrest
He died on Tuesday in a Los Angeles hospital following cardiac arrest, according to his friend Daphna Kastner.
"He maximised his time here," Kastner said, describing Perry as a "father friend" and godfather to her son. "He was generous, fun, sweet, and made the world a better place. The world is a little less sweeter without him here. But it's a little bit sweeter in heaven."
Perry, who received the Grammy Trustees Award in 2015, was widely regarded as a "musician's producer." Over his career, he worked with a roster of iconic artists, including Barbra Streisand, who credited him with updating her sound, and Fats Domino, for whom he helped revive a career. "Richard had a knack for matching the right song to the right artist," Streisand wrote in her 2023 memoir, My Name is Barbra.
One of Perry’s most celebrated works was Ringo Starr's 1973 album Ringo. The album proved Starr's viability as a solo artist and featured collaborations with all three former Beatles - John Lennon, George Harrison, and Paul McCartney - as well as contributions from Harry Nilsson, Billy Preston, and members of The Band.
Ringo reached No. 2 on the Billboard charts, selling over 1 million copies. It included hit singles such as Photograph, co-written by Starr and Harrison, and a remake of You’re Sixteen, which topped the charts. Another standout track, I’m the Greatest, facilitated a near-Beatles reunion just three years after the band’s breakup.
Perry’s personal life included relationships with notable figures such as Jane Fonda and Elizabeth Taylor. He was briefly married to actor Rebecca Broussard.
