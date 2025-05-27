Rick Derringer: Rock music icon and guitarist known for 'Real American' dies at 77 after sudden heart failure
Derringer, best known for his hit “Rock and Roll, Hoochie Koo” and collaborations with a host of music legends, passed away on Memorial Day, May 26 after being taken off life support, his wife Jenda Derringer told TMZ.
“We thought we had years left, but God’s timing is perfect,” she said, adding that he died “peacefully.”
Derringer had undergone triple bypass surgery just two months ago, but according to his close friend and caretaker Tony Wilson, he seemed to be recovering well and was in good spirits over the weekend.
However, on Monday evening, he experienced what Wilson described as a shock episode while reaching for his favorite pillow and later died at a hospital in Ormond Beach, Florida.
Both Jenda and Wilson were at his side when he died. “He was so positive and peaceful,” Jenda said, reflecting on Derringer’s attitude in recent weeks.
Derringer began his career in the 1960s with The McCoys, who scored a number-one hit with “Hang On Sloopy.” He went on to collaborate with Steely Dan, Alice Cooper, Kiss, Weird Al Yankovic, Cyndi Lauper, and Barbra Streisand, among others.
His song “Real American” became a pop culture staple, famously associated with Hulk Hogan, and later used by Barack Obama and Donald Trump.
