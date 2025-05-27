Rock music icon and guitarist Rick Derringer has died at the age of 77 after suffering a sudden heart failure.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Derringer, best known for his hit “Rock and Roll, Hoochie Koo” and collaborations with a host of music legends, passed away on Memorial Day, May 26 after being taken off life support, his wife Jenda Derringer told TMZ.

“We thought we had years left, but God’s timing is perfect,” she said, adding that he died “peacefully.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Derringer had undergone triple bypass surgery just two months ago, but according to his close friend and caretaker Tony Wilson, he seemed to be recovering well and was in good spirits over the weekend.

However, on Monday evening, he experienced what Wilson described as a shock episode while reaching for his favorite pillow and later died at a hospital in Ormond Beach, Florida.

OAKLAND - JULY 23: Rick Derringer performs at a Day On The Green at Oakland Stadium in Oakland, California on July 23, 1977. (Photo by Ed Perlstein/Redferns/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Both Jenda and Wilson were at his side when he died. “He was so positive and peaceful,” Jenda said, reflecting on Derringer’s attitude in recent weeks.

Derringer began his career in the 1960s with The McCoys, who scored a number-one hit with “Hang On Sloopy.” He went on to collaborate with Steely Dan, Alice Cooper, Kiss, Weird Al Yankovic, Cyndi Lauper, and Barbra Streisand, among others.

His song “Real American” became a pop culture staple, famously associated with Hulk Hogan, and later used by Barack Obama and Donald Trump.