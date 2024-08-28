Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Comedy legend Ricky Gervais has shared snaps of his impressive new London mansion with fans, giving them a sneak peek behind the door.

The Office star took to Instagram to share pictures of the £14.5 million property, in Hampstead. The mansion boasts nine bedrooms, a spa, a gym and a wine cellar.

In the posts, Gervais, 63, shared a snap of the stairwell in the sprawling property, with the caption: “Old cat, new house.” One fan commended underneath his post: “You need a travel visa to go upstairs from downstairs.”

He also shared his new office space, revealing that his numerous awards for shows such as The Office, Extras and After Life adorn the wall. He said: “Nabbed this room for my office. The awards are up. Just need a coffee table, a few pictures on the wall and a pool table.”

Gervais also took the opportunity to pose in front of his awards wall in a tongue-in-cheek video in which he said he was “testing” the new home’s “wi-fi and phone signal”. The comedy actor and writer purchased the mansion in March, and while the home has impressed his followers so far, he revealed that he does not expect it to be his and long-term part Jane’s “forever home”.

He said in an update on X: “I thought the last house was the one I was going to die in. But I didn't die and I wanted a tennis court so we had to move to a bigger house with a bigger garden just so we could get a tennis court and I just thought this is amazing, this is perfect.”

He added: “It's not even finished yet but I love it. But the other day, Jane went 'we can't live here when we're 80'. So that's like a ticking clock. She said 'there's all these stairs'. So I'm going to be moving when I'm 80.”

The couple, who have been together for more than 40 years, didn’t have to move far to their new home, having purchased their previous property in Hampstead for £10.4m. They also share property in New York and Buckinghamshire.