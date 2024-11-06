A football star’s young son was rushed to hospital during a dream holiday in the Maldives.

Rio and Kate Ferdinand's three-year-old Cree suffered a broken collar bone while away on the family half-term trip.

Kate, 33, reported the accident on her Instagram account along with a black-and-white picture of the youngster in the back of an ambulance.

She posted: “We ended a fabulous trip with a broken collar bone. My boy just always gets injured!! It's been sleepless nights, cuddles, tv & chocolate since.”

Kate and Rio got married in 2019. Since then they have welcomed Cree, who was born in December 2020, and daughter Shae, who was born in 2023.

Kate is also step mum to Rio's three children Lorenz, Tate, and Tia from his previous marriage to Rebecca Ellison, who died in 2015.

Rio was back at work as a football pundit on Tuesday night with TNT Sports.