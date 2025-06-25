Comedian Rob Beckett has been forced to cancel his upcoming shows in Scotland after revealing he is too unwell to perform.

The popular comic, known for narrating Celebs Go Dating and for his appearances on numerous panel shows, shared the news in a statement on Instagram. “Hello everyone, I’m so sorry but I’m not well and can’t do the shows in Scotland this week,” he wrote.

As a result, Beckett’s Aberdeen show has been rescheduled to Wednesday, January 14, 2026, while the Edinburgh show will now take place the following day, Thursday, January 15, 2026.

“The venue will be in touch but tickets remain valid for both shows,” the message continued. “I hate doing this, but I’m just not well enough to give you the best show possible, but I look forward to seeing you all at the new shows.”

Beckett, who launched his stand-up career in 2009 and made his solo Edinburgh Fringe debut in 2012, has since become a household name, regularly appearing on UK television and performing sold-out tours. He lives in Essex with his wife Louise and their two daughters.

Fans who had tickets for the original Scottish dates are advised to await updates from the venues @aberdeenperformingarts and @edinplayhouse.