Italian fashion designer Roberto Cavalli, who celebrated glamour and excess, has died at the age of 83. The veteran designer is known sending models down the runway and actresses onto red carpets wearing leopard-print dresses, bejeweled distressed jeans, satin corsets and other flashy clothes.

Announcing his death on Instagram, his company said: “It is with great sadness that today we say our final goodbyes to our founder Roberto Cavalli. From humble beginnings in Florence, Roberto succeeded in becoming a globally recognised name loved and respected by all.” The company however provided no further details of his death.

Paying tribute, Fausto Puglisi, Creative Director at Roberto Cavalli said: “Dear Roberto, you may not be physically here with us anymore but I know I will feel your spirit with me always. It is the greatest honour of my career to work under your legacy and to create for the brand you founded with such vision and style.