Roger Pratt dies aged 77: British cinematographer worked on Harry Potter, Batman and The Karate Kid
Roger Pratt reportedly died in December with the British Society of Cinematographer website confirming the news he passed away. The website explained: “It is with deepest sadness that we learn of the passing of Roger Pratt BSC (1947-2024).” His cause of death is not yet known.
The British cinematographer became the director of photography on over 35 films during his career. Roger Pratt worked on huge blockbuster films such as Tim Burton’s Batman, Harry Potter, Troy, Twelve Monkeys, Chocolat and The Karate Kid. He was nominated for several awards including a BAFTA, an Academy Award and British Society of Cinematographers (BSC). In 2023 he won the BSC Lifetime Achievement Award.
BAFTA led the tributes on social media and wrote: “We are saddened to hear that British cinematographer Roger Pratt, best known for his work on Tim Burton‘s Batman and Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, has died aged 77. Pratt’s contribution to cinematography was recognised with a BAFTA Special Award in 2019.”
Roger Pratt was born on February 27 1947 in Leicester, England. He attended Loughborough Grammar School and then undertook a gap year with Voluntary Service Overseas in Mali. Roger Pratt enrolled at Durham University in 1966, where he graduated from the General Arts programme in 1969. After Durham, Pratt returned down south to study at the London Film School.
