Stunned Rolling Stones legend Mick Jagger is booed on stage at his own concert after making political comment
The Rolling Stones frontman is more used to screams of adoration and joy but things took a turn for the worse when he stepped into the political arena during a recent gig as part of his worldwide tour.
While performing in Vancover, Canada, the music star decided to show his appreciation for the country’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. He utter the words “we love your Mr Trudeau” before realising that the statement clearly wasn’t true for most of his fans in the crowd.
As boos began to erupt from the arena’s 52,000 crowd, the 80-year-old continued, "I mean, his family's always been such big fans of our band."
But there was no winning over the audience on a political nature so the showman quickly shifted the focus onto more neutral ground - sport.
A report in the Vancouver Sun suggests his comments may have been misinterpreted: “Jagger froze on the spot for several seconds, looking a little stunned at the crowd’s response. He then pivoted away from the topic by congratulating the nation on the success of the Canadian soccer team, which had just reached the semifinals of the Copa America tournament. He also recounted what Canadian cuisine Vancouver-born musician Bryan Adams had recommended to him: caesar cocktails, beaver tails and Nanaimo bars.”
The article added: “While many took the crowd’s response as just another sign of the prime minister’s waning popularity across the country, Jagger was likely referring to his controversial ties with Margaret Trudeau, the ex-wife of former prime minister Pierre Elliott Trudeau. Margaret attended a Rolling Stones concert in Toronto on March 4, 1977 on what was her and Pierre’s sixth wedding anniversary. She also reportedly partied with the band. This set off a media storm and a slew of rumours regarding a possible romantic connection between her and Jagger.”
