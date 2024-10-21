Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rosie O’Donnell has spoken out after her daughter was arrested on multiple felony charges, including child neglect.

Chelsea Belle O’Donnell, 27, was arrested on October 14 in Wisconsin over child neglect, possession of methamphetamine, narcotic drugs, drug paraphernalia, bail jumping, and resisting or obstructing an officer, according to police reports obtained by Fox News - marking her second arrest in a month.

She was previously taken into custody on September 17, facing felony charges for maintaining a drug trafficking place, child neglect, possession of drugs including THC and illegally obtained prescriptions, disorderly conduct, and domestic abuse.

Chelsea, a mother of four young children - Skyler, five, Riley, three, Avery, two, and 11-month-old Atlas, has long battled addiction, a struggle her family has publicly acknowledged.

Addressing the recent arrest in a statement on Instagram, Rosie shared a photo of Chelsea with one of her children as a newborn. She wrote: "Chelsea is in the news today. This is a photo from a better time. Sadly, this is not new for our family. Chelsea has struggled with drug addiction for a decade. We (are) all hopeful she will find her way out of this deadly disease."

Rosie has been open about her complex relationship with Chelsea. The actress and comedian adopted her daughter as a baby, but the two became estranged after Chelsea briefly went missing in 2015 and later moved to Wisconsin to live with her birth mother.

They reconnected in 2018 when Chelsea was pregnant with her first child. At the time, Rosie expressed optimism about their relationship, speaking on The Talk: "When somebody does something unforgivable to you and you can forgive them... there’s a kind of grace that descends upon the both of you.”