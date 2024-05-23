'Married at First Sight UK' star Thomas Hartley has caused controversy by posting a video on Instagram listing the "rudest" celebrities he's ever met. Photo by Instagram/thomashartleyofficial.

Thomas Hartley, who found fame on Married At First Sight in 2022, took to social media to share his most disappointing encounters with 'famous' faces. He told his followers: "This is a video I said I was going to do for a while and this is celebrity encounters I've had where the person has either been really rude, is really nonchalant or otherwise.

"Let me be absolutely clear, I'm not going to name the names of everyone in this list. I'll name the shows they were on sometimes or otherwise. I like to leave a little bit to the imagination and I'm sure you can guess most of the time."

Hartley began his vido by stating that he believes word celebrity is overused and should only be used for true A-listers, which he thinks are people like Lady Gaga, Angelina Jolie, Robert DeNiro. Before giving his scathing list, he said: "These people are not celebrities by my belief, no one on reality TV shows, they're not celebrities, they're just in the public eye."

First on his hit list was an X-Factor star who he had a photograph with when he was around age 18 and, by his own admission, “enamoured” with celebrity culture. He said that although they did pose for the photo with him they were “f***ing rude", however, in the comments he denied it was N-Dubz star and former show judge Tulisa after a fan suggested it could be her.

Thomas Hartley (left) married Adrian Sanderson on 'Married at First Sight UK' 2022. Photo by Channel 4.

Hartley then went on to explain that the people he would go on to explain that he had met the people he would go on to discuss in his video from that point at showbiz parties, after experiencing a taste of fame himself. The 32-year-old reality TV personality took part in ‘Married at First Sight UK’ 2022, where he ‘married’ Adrian Sanderson after first meeting him on their wedding day. Their relationship broke down during the course of the experiment.

Hartley did not shy away from making his opinions known during the show - including some brutal remarks made about his fellow brides and grooms. He also made negative comments about his own husband, and the pair had many explosive rows before they ended their union.

In the Instagram video, Hartley went on to tell how four ‘Made In Chelsea’ stars left a bad taste in his mouth for having what he believed to be too high opinions of themselves. He made it clear the stars who had upset him weren't big names people typically associate with the E4 reality show such as Sam Thompson or Jamie Laing. He did, however, accuse one of the unknown stars of walking in to a party he was at wearing sunglasses and acting like they were Hollywood actor Tom Cruise, adding the cutting jibe “who do you think you are?”

A Love Islander who disrespected him at a showbiz party came in for criticism too. He fumed: "This lady was from Love Island, so f***ing rude. I said 'hello', she didn't even acknowledge me, completely walked past and ignored me and is really a very dull person... on it 187 years ago, you don't go 'oh I remember them."

He clarified that it is not one of the previous contestants from earlier series of the ITV 2 dating show which he thinks are memorable, such as Olivia Attwood Dack and Hannah Elizabeth. Once again, Thomas ruled out certain names suggested by fans in the comments. The Islander in question is neither Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Amber Gill.

An ITV Daytime male TV presenter who Hartley described as a “nationalish treasure” was also under fire, though he refused to give any more specific hints about who was referring to, declining to name the TV show they front. He did say, however, that "they were absolutely vile, really rude, wouldn't have a conversation or look you in the eye.” I the comments fans once again speculated about who Hartley was discusing but he replied to comments confirming it was not ‘This Morning’ hosts Dermot O'Leary, Phillip Schofield, Rylan Clark or Ben Shephard.

He finished his video with a message for the unnamed people in his video, blunting informing them that they are “Z listers” and insisted that nobody will remember their name shortly after their TV apperance, so they should enjoy the limelight while they have it and be a nice person.