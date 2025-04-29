Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Fans have criticised RuPaul for appearing "out of touch" after posting a lighthearted Instagram video before issuing any personal statement on the death of Jiggly Caliente, a beloved alum of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jiggly Caliente, born Bianca Castro-Arabejo, died on April 27, at the age of 44, her family confirmed. In a statement, they said: “It is with profound sorrow that we announce the passing of Bianca Castro-Arabejo, known to the world and cherished by many as Jiggly Caliente. Bianca passed away peacefully on April 27, 2025, at 4.42 am, surrounded by her loving family and close friends."

They described her as "a luminous presence in the worlds of entertainment and advocacy," adding: “Her legacy is one of love, courage and light. Though her physical presence is gone, the joy she shared and the space she helped create for so many will remain forever. She will be deeply missed, always loved and eternally remembered.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jiggly Caliente, born Bianca Castro-Arabejo, died on April 27, at the age of 44 | Getty Images

Following news of Jiggly’s death, the official RuPaul’s Drag Race Instagram page posted a tribute: “We are devastated by the passing of Jiggly Caliente, a cherished member of the Drag Race family. Her talent, truth, and impact will never be forgotten, and her legacy will continue to slay—always. We’re holding her family, friends, and fans close in our hearts during this difficult time.”

Fans have criticised RuPaul for appearing "out of touch" after posting a lighthearted Instagram video | RuPaul (instagram)

However, RuPaul himself has not yet posted a personal tribute. Instead, his latest post on Instagram - a short video of him seemingly twisting his neck to let out a fart sound, has drawn sharp criticism from fans who expected him to acknowledge Jiggly’s passing personally.

One follower wrote, “Ru, I love you, but posting this before a statement about Jiggly is so out of touch.” Another commented, “I love you Ru but you posted this before saying anything about Jiggly? She was one of your own. 💔” A third said, “Mama I love you but come on it’s time to recognize Jiggly.”

As of now, RuPaul has not issued a direct statement about Jiggly Caliente’s death.