RuPaul: TV star criticised for 'out of touch' Instagram post following death of Jiggly Caliente; what has he said
Jiggly Caliente, born Bianca Castro-Arabejo, died on April 27, at the age of 44, her family confirmed. In a statement, they said: “It is with profound sorrow that we announce the passing of Bianca Castro-Arabejo, known to the world and cherished by many as Jiggly Caliente. Bianca passed away peacefully on April 27, 2025, at 4.42 am, surrounded by her loving family and close friends."
They described her as "a luminous presence in the worlds of entertainment and advocacy," adding: “Her legacy is one of love, courage and light. Though her physical presence is gone, the joy she shared and the space she helped create for so many will remain forever. She will be deeply missed, always loved and eternally remembered.”
Following news of Jiggly’s death, the official RuPaul’s Drag Race Instagram page posted a tribute: “We are devastated by the passing of Jiggly Caliente, a cherished member of the Drag Race family. Her talent, truth, and impact will never be forgotten, and her legacy will continue to slay—always. We’re holding her family, friends, and fans close in our hearts during this difficult time.”
However, RuPaul himself has not yet posted a personal tribute. Instead, his latest post on Instagram - a short video of him seemingly twisting his neck to let out a fart sound, has drawn sharp criticism from fans who expected him to acknowledge Jiggly’s passing personally.
One follower wrote, “Ru, I love you, but posting this before a statement about Jiggly is so out of touch.” Another commented, “I love you Ru but you posted this before saying anything about Jiggly? She was one of your own. 💔” A third said, “Mama I love you but come on it’s time to recognize Jiggly.”
As of now, RuPaul has not issued a direct statement about Jiggly Caliente’s death.
