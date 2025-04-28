Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Rupert Grint has announced the birth of his second child, appearing to joke about it being a “secret” after the baby made headlines.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The British actor, known for playing loyal and accident-prone Ron Weasley in the Harry Potter film series, welcomed a daughter called Wednesday in 2020 with partner Georgia Groome.

Estimated Net Worth: £40 million | Getty Images

On Sunday following speculation over another child, he posted on Instagram saying: “‘Secret Child Slightly Revealed’ Introducing Goldie G. Grint. A 10/10 baby (so far).”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also gave a “shout out to” obstetrician Alex Digesu “for always delivering”.

The post also showed a photo of new arrival Goldie, wearing a white top with the baby’s name on it as well as a grey cardigan, lying on a leopard-print fleece.

He has been with Groome, who was in 2008 comedy Angus, Thongs And Perfect Snogging, since 2011.

Georgia Groome was born in Nottingham on 11 February 1992 and trained at Nottingham Television Workshop. The actress is most known for her role in 2008 teen movie Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging. Georgia made her acting debut in A Fish Out of Water in 2001 and has been with her partner, Harry Potter actor Rupert Grint since 2011. | Getty

Grint was the first of the main trio from the first Wizarding World movies to have a child – before Daniel Radcliffe, who played Harry Potter, announced his child in 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He shot to worldwide fame after starring in Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone in 2001, alongside Radcliffe and Emma Watson, who portrayed his smart best friend Hermione Granger.

After being in the eight films, Grint was in Sky One comedy Sick Note, crime drama Snatch and Agatha Christie adaptation The ABC Murders.

The Hertfordshire-raised star has also been in the thriller Knock At The Cabin, and drama Cherrybomb.