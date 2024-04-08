Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jackie Chan has assured fans he is doing well amid circulated pictures of him looking gloomy, triggering concerns about his health. In a long post on Instagram ahead of his 70th milestone birthday this Sunday (April 14), the Hong Kong-born action movie star reflected on his more than six-decade career and said that he has no intention of slowing down.

The post, which was published alongside throwback pictures of him, reads: “Even before today, many friends have been reminding me: ‘Jackie, it’s going to be your 70th birthday!’ Every time I hear this number, my heart would stop for a second - l’m 70 years old already? After recovering from the shock, the second thing that would come to my mind is a saying that my big brother, Sammo Hung once said: ‘being able to grow old is a fortunate thing.’ Especially for us stunt people, we don’t know how lucky we are to be able to grow old.

“Not so long ago, a lot of friends saw some recent photos of me on the internet, and they were all concerned about my health. I want to take this opportunity to let everyone know, don’t worry! It’s just a character appearance for my latest movie. The character requires me to have white hair, white beard and look old. Over the years, I’ve always been willing to try new things for a movie, no matter if it’s a challenging stunt or a breakthrough appearance for a character. I’ve been in the entertainment business for 62 years and I cherish every moment because I’m lucky I’m still filming today.

Hong Kong-born action movie star Jackie Chan has assured fans he is doing well ahead of his 70th birthday

“Recently my staff have been going through my photo archives and found so many memorable photos. I’ve selected a few to post with this message. Looking at these photos brings back so many fond memories. All I can say is: I love making movies and I love you all. A big thank you to everyone for all your birthday wishes. Hope everyone stays happy and healthy!”

Jackie Chan is known for his role in 1985 Police Story alongside Oscar-winning actress Michelle Yeoh and other iconic films including the reboot of "The Karate Kid," the "Rush Hour" series, and the "Kung Fu Panda" movies. His post has since received overwhelming love and appreciation from both his celebrity peers and fans on social media.

One of those paying tribute to Jackie was Will Smith, who shared heartfelt sentiments ahead of Jackie's significant milestone. Will Smith posted behind-the-scenes footage from his son Jaden's movie "The Karate Kid," in which Jackie starred alongside Jaden.

Dedicating an Instagram post to Chan, the Academy Award-winning actor wrote: “Happy 70th (wow) Birthday to My Guy @jackiechan!! In addition to making some of my FAVORITE movies of all time, creating some of the CRAZIEST moments that have ever been captured on film - I thank you most for helpin’ to raise Jaden. Our time with you in Beijing during the Karate Kid left an eternal impact on our entire family. We wish you the deepest Love & Revelation on your next trip around the sun.”