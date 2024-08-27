Russell T Davies pays tribute to Phil Lewis who inspired Channel 4 series 'It's A Sin' after his death
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The 2021 drama, written by the Doctor Who showrunner, explores the HIV/AIDS crisis in London from 1981 to 1991, following the lives of a group of gay men and their friends as they navigate the devastating impact of the epidemic.
Starring Olly Alexander, Omari Douglas, Lydia West, Nathanial Curtis, and Keeley Hawes, It’s A Sin became a cultural touchstone for its portrayal of this tragic period in history. Much of the series takes place in a shared flat dubbed "the Pink Palace," a fictionalised version of a real-life residence where Davies' friends once lived.
In a recent Instagram post, Davies shared a touching tribute to Phil Lewis, known affectionately as Pinky, one of the founders of the actual Pink Palace. Alongside a photo of Lewis with friends, Davies wrote: “The wonderful Pinky (top left) has died, what a loss. The lovely Phil Lewis. When I joined my Youth Theatre @wgytc in the 70s, Pinky and his gang were camp, hilarious, wise, and brilliant. Camp became a way for us to express who we really are. Welsh camp too, the best!”
Davies continued: “Pinky moved to London with @jill.nalder and @jaealexander1 where they founded the Pink Palace, and Pinky went on to become a much-loved drag queen in Brighton.” Reflecting on a recent reunion with Pinky, Davies added, “I didn’t see him for decades—though I heard the stories!—but we all met up recently, and my God, we laughed. Like I’d seen him yesterday. What a beautiful man.”
Davies extended his condolences to Pinky’s partner, Colin, and their close friends, including Jill Nalder and Jae Alexander, adding: “I hope a mysterious woman in a big hat turns up at his funeral, he’d be delighted. Night, Pinky darling xxx.”
Nalder, who inspired the character Jill Baxter in It’s A Sin (played by Lydia West), also commented on the post, writing, “Beautiful words about our beautiful friend.”
The Pink Palace played a significant role in the real-life stories that informed It’s A Sin. In a 2021 interview with The Express, Davies explained that the series was deeply personal, drawing on his own experiences and those of his friends during the HIV/AIDS crisis. “A lot of it is based on myself and people I know and stories of people I knew, stories that have built up for decades,” he said.
The show garnered widespread acclaim, earning six Bafta TV nominations and leaving a lasting impact on viewers, including high-profile fans like Sir Elton John.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.