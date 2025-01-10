Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sam Asghari, the estranged husband of Britney Spears, has spoken out about his 14- month marriage to the pop star while appearing on The Traitors US.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The third season of the reality show, hosted by Scottish actor Alan Cumming, has a similar format to the BBC psychological series and is set in a Highlands castle – but features celebrities instead of members of the public.

The show sees players divided into the “faithful” and a smaller group of “traitors” – whose goal is to eliminate the other contestants and win up to 250,000 US dollars (£195,785) themselves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Sam I have to ask, are you connected to Britney Spears,” TV personality Robyn Dixon asked Asghari as they travelled to The Traitors castle. “Yes, we were married for a while,” the 30-year-old said.

Kenyan model and The Real Housewives Of Dubai star Chanel Ayan exclaimed: “I love Britney Spears, does Britney Spears watch Housewives?” Asghari didn’t want to give any details, however, and replied with: “I’m going to keep that to myself.”

The actor and model, who recently starred in Jackpot! alongside John Cena and Awkwafina, married Spears in a star-studded ceremony at the US singer’s home in Los Angeles in June 2022 after meeting on the set of the Slumber Party music video in 2016. By July 2023 they had separated and then finalised their divorce in May 2024.

Britney Spears (L) and Sam Asghari were married for 14 months. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Their wedding was attended by high-profile celebrities including Madonna, Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore and Paris Hilton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Later in The Traitors episode, former wrestler Nikki Garcia and The Bachelor star Gabby Windey told a shocked Carolyn Wiger, of Survivor fame: “That’s Britney’s ex”.

“Sam, in the pink. I first thought he was Davide from Love Island,” Garcia said, referencing Davide Sanclimenti who won the eight season of the ITV show alongside Ekin-Su Culculoglu in 2022.

Also in the episode, Scottish actor Cumming told the players that the game had changed from previous years. “Those of you who make it to the final will no longer reveal whether they are a traitor as they leave, to determine whether there are any traitors left in my game, you will rely solely on your instincts,” the 59-year-old star said.

The last season of the show saw actor Chris “CT” Tamburello and The Real World: Las Vegas star Trishelle Cannatella share the prize.