A former glamour model has appeared in court over a drunken bust-up with her wife on an aeroplane. Page Three legend Sam Fox stopped a British Airways flight from taking off from Heathrow in an incident on December 3 last year.

The 57-year-old glamour model and popstar also threatened a police officer when she was arrested and spent a night in a prison cell after the incident on the flight to Munich. On Friday, she appeared at Uxbridge Magistrates Court on Friday charged with being drunk on a plane and assaulting Norwegian Linda Olsen, 47.

Fox, who appeared on the court list as Samantha Olson Fox, pleaded guilty to drunk and disorderly behaviour but denied assault by beating. She also pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour, causing harassment, alarm or distress to police officer Ashley Smith.

The Celebrity Big Brother star appeared at court dressed smartly, carrying a handbag and wearing a black blazer. Sam and her now-wife Linda started dating in 2016, a year after the death of Fox‘s former partner Myra Stratton.