The husband of TikTok influencer Sarah Kim is facing backlash for allegedly allowing his pregnant wife to become the sole provider for their family.

Sarah, a popular TikTok influencer with almost 3 million followers, recently appeared on a podcast with her husband, Andrew Min, where she opened up about being the sole provider for their family. Despite being pregnant, Sarah manages a 9-to-5 job, commuting two hours daily while also maintaining her influencer career.

In contrast, her husband, Andrew, 31, holds a master’s degree in Spiritual Formation and Soul Care from Talbot School of Theology, earned in 2020. He is currently a congregational pastor at WestGate Church, a position he started in January 2025. However, his role at the church and whether it is salaried remains unclear, raising questions about his financial contribution.

Before his current role, Andrew briefly worked as a Forte Guide and took a sabbatical after what Sarah described as an 'ugly ending' at a previous church. On the podcast, Sarah revealed that Andrew stays at home, playing video games, while she supports their family financially, even using her salary to cover his college expenses.

Adding to the controversy, Andrew was recently caught making disparaging remarks about Sarah during a sermon, referring to her as 'a person in my house.'

Many people have since come to Sarah’s defence, accusing Andrew of ‘baby-trapping her’ and being a ‘useless’ husband. One commented on a video of the couple announcing their pregnancy, saying: “He had the look on his face like he knew she just became baby trapped.”

Another wrote: “May this kind of love never finds me.” Another added: “She looked so worried and he looked so relieved.” But one user said they ‘don’t feel sorry’ for Sarah because “she did this to herself.” They said: “(She) accepted and tolerated him and her own family were against Andrew from the beginning.”

One fan showed concerns, saying: “Trust me Sarah need to leave that man asap because I didn’t want that beautiful soul that didn’t even born yet got to experience what I have suffer for all these years.”

Sarah has not posted anything on her platform since six days ago.