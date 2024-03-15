Scarlette Douglas rushed herself to hospital after being "freaked out" by her symptoms. (Picture: PinPep)

Former A Place In The Sun presenter Scarlette Douglas has rushed herself to hospital after spotting odd symptoms in her limbs.

The 37-year-old TV presenter, renowned for her property expertise on Channel 4, admitted she became anxious after Googling her symptoms - saying she became "freaked out" by what was suggested online. Taking to social media, Douglas told her Instagram followers that she had experienced unusual numbness and tingling in her arm and leg over the past few days.

Upon seeking medical advice, she was instructed to promptly head to A&E.

Douglas, who has been updating her fans about her journey to freeze her eggs, said: "I'm hosting an awards show today, which means that during my break, I'll be dashing to the restroom here and glamorously administering one of my injections. I've noticed over the last few days I've been experiencing a slight numbing, tingling sensation in my left arm and a bit in my left leg.

"It's like having a dead arm, dead leg, you know, when you sleep on something awkwardly. Initially, I thought that's probably what it is, but then Doctor Google freaked me out and made me consider that it could be something more serious. So, I did contact the clinic today, and they advised me to get to A&E as soon as possible. Just to triple-check everything's okay, so I will be doing that after the award show tonight.

"To ensure there are no blood clots and also to rule out any ovarian hyperstimulation syndrome. I did have a scan on Tuesday, and that showed that everything was actually fine. So, I'm sure it's nothing to worry about, but if you've been through this process and have noticed similar symptoms, let me know."

In the past, Douglas has spoken openly about wanting a family in the future. As she approaches her late 30s, the TV presenter says she has frozen some of her eggs - a move which brought out some nasty comments on social media.