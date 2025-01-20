Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Iconic rock band Scorpions have postponed their Las Vegas residency to allow drummer Mikkey Dee to fully recover from life-threatening sepsis.

The band, known for their hard rock anthems, announced the rescheduled dates for their 60th anniversary shows, originally set for February, will now take place in August at PH Live at Planet Hollywood.

In a statement shared on social media, the band explained: “We regret to inform you that due to Mikkey Dee’s ongoing recovery from his recent hospitalization, we have made the decision to postpone our Coming Home to Las Vegas Residency to August 2025. The health and well-being of our brother is of the utmost importance. We wish Mikkey a full and speedy recovery and look forward to rocking with you all again soon!”

The original dates, February 28 to March 11, have been moved to August 14 to 23, and all tickets will be honoured for the new dates.

Mikkey, the former Motörhead drummer, revealed he had a close brush with death during his battle with the serious blood infection. He spent three weeks in Gothenburg’s Sahlgrenska University Hospital over the holiday season, undergoing multiple surgeries.

Writing on Instagram on January 2, the 61-year-old expressed gratitude for the care he received: “First I like to thank everyone for these heartwarming Christmas and New Year’s greetings, that I have not been able to respond to. I always try to do that every year. This holiday season, I have been hospitalised with a very serious blood infection (Sepsis). I was admitted for three weeks but now I am home fighting this b****** bacteria. Thankfully, I have received fantastic care at the Sahlgrenska University Hospital in Gothenburg, my hometown.

"So thanks a million to all the Doctors and Nurses that have been giving me the most excellent care. After several operations, I am now back home and the numbers are all going in the right direction. Still lots of recovery and rehab in front of me."

Mikkey explained his health troubles began after he sprained his ankle shortly before Christmas. What seemed like a minor injury quickly escalated into a life-threatening situation.

Speaking to Sweden's Aftonbladet newspaper, he described the terrifying ordeal: “The ankle swelled up like hell, then it took on a weird shape and appearance and looked like an overcooked ham. I became very ill so I had to go by ambulance to Sahlgrenska and there they found that I had sky-high values, so I became priority one there.

“It was surgery right away, the first of three. They cut away what was dead and infected and badly infested. It was not a good journey I was on… Another day and I’d be playing drums with Lemmy in heaven. I can say that.”