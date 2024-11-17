Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sean “Diddy” Combs is allegedly attempting to "evade law enforcement monitoring" and "corruptly influence witness testimony", according to prosecutors.

In new court documents, which were filed on Friday (November 15) and seen by American publication People, the 55-year-olddisgraced music mogul is being accused of using other inmates' phone access, using a "non-authorised third-party messaging service" to communicate with multiple people and enlisting his children for a "social media campaign" around his birthday, allegedly in an effort to influence a potential jury.

The new allegations come as part of the prosecution's opposition to Combs' latest motion for bail, which was filed on Friday November 8, and after he was denied bail by two different federal judges following his September indictment on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution.

A lawyer for Combs did not respond to People's request for comment on Saturday (November 16).

In the new court documents, prosecutors argue that Combs "offers nothing new and material justifying a third bail hearing" and "has continued to engage in a relentless course of obstructive conduct designed to subvert the integrity" of the proceedings.

The document continues: "While attempting to evade law enforcement monitoring, the defendant has, among other things, orchestrated social media campaigns that are, in his own words, aimed at tainting the jury pool; made efforts to publicly leak materials he views as helpful to his case; and contacted witnesses through third parties.” The document added: "For these reasons, the Court should deny the defendant a new bail hearing."

Sean “Diddy” Combs has been accused of violating jail rules and using his children to influence potential jurors by prosecutors. Photo by Getty Images. | Getty Images

In the opposition, prosecutors allege that Combs has "repeatedly communicated with others" in ways that are "designed to evade" law enforcement monitoring, by using other inmates' phone access codes - or PAC numbers — to make calls, using "three-way calls to contact other individuals," and messaging "unauthorised" contacts via an "unauthorized third-party communication system" called ContactMeASAP.

Combs is also accused of using two accounts on the messaging service ContactMeASAP - the first of which appeared to be assigned to his son and another belonging to another inmate - to text "dozens of individuals, including attorneys and individuals who are not on the defendant’s contact list."

Combs allegedly strived to "continue his efforts to obstruct and subvert this criminal proceeding," per the filing, which notes that on "multiple calls, often using the PAC numbers of other inmates," he has been "explicit about his intention to use public statements to alter public perception."

"... The defendant enlisted family members to plan and execute a social media campaign around the defendant’s birthday, with the intention of influencing the potential jury in this criminal proceeding," the document claims. "At the defendant’s carefully curated direction, the defendant’s children posted a video to their respective social media accounts showing the defendant’s children gathered to celebrate the defendant’s birthday."

Combs then "monitored the analytics" of the social media footage and "explicitly discussed with his family how to ensure that the video had his desired effect on potential jury members in this case," the prosecution alleges. He's also accused of making an effort to "anonymously leak video favorable to his defense."

On Tuesday November 4, Combs' 30-year-old son Justin uploaded a Reel to Instagram, featuring himself and his six siblings calling Combs in prison to wish him a happy 55th birthday. In the clip, Combs thanked his children for being supportive.

The latest opposition also claims that Combs is a "danger to others," "has incentive to flee" and that his new proposed bail package was "insufficient." It accuses him of "relentless efforts to contact potential witnesses, including victims of his abuse who could provide powerful testimony against him."

Combs has pleaded not guilty to all charges. Two judges have previously declined to release him from custody, citing potential witness tampering. The mogul's attorneys previously proposed $50 million (around £40 million) bail package. Combs' trial is scheduled for May 2025.