A sex worker has come forward as a key witness in the federal investigation into Sean "Diddy" Combs, claiming involvement with the rapper in 2014, according to TMZ.

The sex worker is one of two additional individuals who are expected to be interviewed by federal prosecutors in New York City later this month. The sex worker has also been subpoenaed to testify in front of a grand jury, joining other potential witnesses in the high-profile case.

Sources close to the situation also told the outlet that beyond the grand jury proceedings, federal investigators are actively gathering more information and interviewing additional witnesses. The authorities are said to have reached out to at least one more sex worker.

Combs, 54, was arrested late on Monday in Manhattan, roughly six months after federal authorities conducting a sex trafficking investigation raided his luxurious homes in Los Angeles and Miami.

Federal authorities have charged him with a series of serious crimes, including racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion, and transporting individuals for the purpose of engaging in prostitution.

Diddy remains detained at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, following two denied requests for bail. On Wednesday, a judge reaffirmed that the music mogul would remain in custody while his case progressed. The federal jail has long been known by its “barbaric” conditions for inmates - who have included notorious sex abusers R. Kelly and Ghislaine Maxwell.

Diddy’s attorney, Marc Agnifilo, has publicly stated that he is working to secure better accommodations for his client as they prepare for the defence.