Sean Stewart, the son of iconic singer Sir Rod Stewart, has voluntarily entered a rehabilitation facility to seek treatment for his addiction to prescription pills.

According to DailyMail, the 44-year-old is now at Cliffside Malibu rehabilitation facility, following a family intervention prompted by concerns over his well-being.

The source told the outlet: "Sean is in rehab for pill addiction. He's had a long history of drug addiction, and he decided to get help when he saw that he was falling off the deep end again."

They added that his family noticed the signs of his relapse, stating, "There was a family intervention because they were worried. They are all able to see when Sean is sober and when he is not."

Cliffside Malibu, known for its high-end amenities and comprehensive treatment programs, charges approximately $80,000 per month. The facility offers patients stunning views of the Pacific Ocean, an outdoor pool, a gym, and services such as organic meals prepared by chefs and turn-down service in private rooms equipped with large televisions. Therapeutic activities include yoga, equine therapy, acupuncture, and group counselling.

Sean Stewart (right), the son of iconic singer Sir Rod Stewart, has voluntarily entered a rehabilitation facility to seek treatment for his addiction to prescription pills. | GC Images

Sean's father expressed pride in his son's proactive approach to seeking help. The insider said: "Rod is proud of him for getting help. He is expected to do a 90-day stay, which is the norm."

This rehabilitation effort comes after Sean's recent personal challenges, including his split from wife Jody Weintraub and a subsequent relationship with Julia Stambler, known for her past association with actor Charlie Sheen. Sean and Jody, daughter of film producer Jerry Weintraub, married in a spontaneous Las Vegas ceremony on Valentine's Day in 2023 but separated months later.

Sean has a history of substance abuse, having previously struggled with alcohol, ecstasy, cocaine, and heroin addictions. He has undergone multiple rehabilitation stints and faced legal issues, including a 90-day jail sentence in 2001 for assault. In past interviews, Sean has talked about the pressures of being the eldest son of a rock legend, describing it as both "a curse and a hindrance."

Stewart has eight children by five women. His eldest is daughter Sarah Streeter, 61, who he had with his ex-girlfriend Susannah Boffey in November 1963.

He went on to welcome Kimberly, 45, and Sean with his ex-wife Alana Stewart, and daughter Ruby, 37, with his ex-girlfriend Kelly Emberg. He then had Renee, 32, and Liam, 30, with his ex-wife Rachel Hunter. His youngest are sons Alastair, 19, and Aiden, 14, who he has with his current wife, Penny Lancaster.

He is also a grandfather to Kimberly's daughter, Delilah, Ruby's son, Otis, and Liam's son, Louie.