Serdar Kebapcilar: Legendary bodybuilder 'Turkish Rambo' dies aged 65
A legendary bodybuilder known as the "Turkish Rambo" has died at the age of 65. Serdar Kebapcilar rose to prominence not just for his bodybuilding abilities, but also for his roles in Hollywood-style films in the 1980s, which helped him gain popularity in Turkey's film industry.
Osman Avcı, a fellow actor, announced his death via social media. Kebapcilar, born in 1958 in İzmir, began weightlifting aged 12 and finished sixth in the world bodybuilding championship in 1978.
Despite his success, his acting career blossomed thanks to his muscular appearance and charm, securing roles in popular films like as "Karaşimşek," "Korkusuz," "Komando," and "Guillano," all of which were hits in Turkey during its cinematic era.
Some of his films also received widespread attention in the US, smashing viewing records. According to Kebapcilar, Turkey’s first boxing film, was heavily reminiscent of Sylvester Stallone’s “Rocky”. Produced in a mere one to one-and-a-half months, the film quickly achieved number one on the rankings. In 2009, the film was re-released featuring English dubs.
However, his acting career stalled in the following decade due to a scarcity of opportunities. He soon fell out of the Turkish movie scene. Speaking in an interview following his short-lived fame, Kebapcilar said: "Since I was the leading actor, I wanted to play the leading role in new projects, but since the offers were not for the leading role, I had to take a long break."
He then shifted his focus on managing a gym in Izmir, but he had to sell it off due to financial difficulties in 2012. Health concerns finally rendered him immobile, forcing him to return to his mother's care.
