Sharath Jois, a renowned Ashtanga yoga guru known for mentoring global celebrities like Madonna, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Sting, has died at the age of 53.

Jois died on Monday while touring the US, where he had been conducting yoga workshops. Indian media outlet The Hindu reported his passing. His cause of death is still not known.

On the day of his death, Jois shared a video of one of his classes on Instagram, captioned: "ASHTANGA YOGA Special Course." He was teaching at the Contemplative Sciences Center at the University of Virginia and was scheduled to appear in San Antonio, Texas, this weekend, according to his social media.

Jois, the grandson of legendary yoga guru K Pattabhi Jois, operated his own yoga centre in Mysuru, India, and taught thousands of students. Jois had been touring major US cities, including New York and Miami, with plans to return to Mysuru later this month to begin a new batch of classes.

Jois gained fame not only for his expertise in Ashtanga yoga but also for instructing high-profile celebrities. In a 2006 interview with The Times of India, Jois described his experience with A-listers like Madonna, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Sting. "Whether it's Madonna, Sting, or Gwyneth, once they enrolled in the classes they’ve been very disciplined," he said, noting that stars were treated no differently in his sessions. "In the class, they’re like any student, minus stardom and celeb status."

Jois praised Madonna’s dedication, revealing that she had previously trained under his grandfather. He also spoke about Paltrow, whose lifestyle underwent a transformation after beginning yoga. "Gwyneth Paltrow walked into my class in New York, just to check it out, and got hooked," Jois said, though he humorously added that "most students - especially the men - kept staring at her."

Shivaprakash Guruji, President of Paramahamsa Yoga Mahavidyalaya in Mysuru, paid tribute: "Sri Sharath Jois’ untimely death is an irreparable loss to the Yoga community. He had earned a good reputation in the field of yoga as the Mount Meru of Ashtanga Yoga. I pray to God to grant eternal peace to his soul and give strength to his family to bear the grief."

Jois is survived by his parents Saraswathi Jois and Rangaswamy, his wife Shruthi Jois, and his children Sambhav and Shraddha Jois.