Shatrisha Vibes dead: Zimbabwe comedian Tanaka Leewayne Maponga dies after 'chronic illness'
Shatrisha Vibes, whose real name Tanaka Leewayne Maponga with over 28,000 followers on TikTok, died on Tuesday (October 8) after a battle with a “chronic illness”, according to his family.
In a statement posted on Facebook, his family wrote: “Dear Friends,It is with deep sorrow that we inform you of the passing of our beloved brother, Tanaka Leewayne Maponga, affectionately known as Shatrisha, who left us yesterday after a courageous battle with a chronic illness.
“He passed peacefully at the hospital. We have been touched by your kind and comforting messages during this difficult time, and we sincerely thank you for your support. Please keep our family in your thoughts and prayers as we navigate this profound loss. Shatrisha's vibrant spirit will forever be missed.”
Tributes have since poured in for the comedian from fans and friends, describing him as having “a heart of gold.” One said: “Shaz, you had a heart of gold. You were there for me when I lacked confidence.”
Another wrote: “RIP Shatrisha Vibes you always made me smile and laugh...We appreciated you and may heaven receive you with both arms.”
