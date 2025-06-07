A popular street photographer known for snapping candid portraits in Milan has denied allegations of harassment made by a woman who claims he followed her to her Airbnb and attempted to force his way inside.

Sherif Shama, a TikTok creator with over 1.5 million followers, responded to the accusations on his TikTok story on Friday, calling them false. “Fake story,” he said. “If you looking to have views or money there’s different ways for that. People believe you because they didn’t listen to my side. Shame on you.”

Shama, known for approaching strangers in the streets of Milan and offering free portraits, posted a second video showing a snippet of the original encounter with a timestamp dated June 18, 2024. He also highlighted a comment left by the woman three days later on the same post, which read: “AHHHHH thank you I had so much fun with this.”

The allegations were first made public by TikTok user Kenzie Swaine, who posted a video recounting what she described as a “very traumatic experience” with Shama during her solo trip to Milan last summer.

Kenzie claimed that after initially agreeing to be photographed by Shama, whom she did not know at the time, they met again the next evening - this time without his camera. After a drink and a late-night walk, she said things took a turn when he insisted on accompanying her home, despite repeated objections.

“No, but I like you,” she recalled him saying, as he continued to press to follow her. She described spending 30 to 45 minutes trying to get him to leave before calling an Uber. But when the car arrived, she said Shama jumped in uninvited.

“I’m f**king panicking at this point,” she said in the video, describing how the Uber driver did not intervene as Shama refused to exit the vehicle despite her crying out of fear.

Kenzie said the situation escalated once they arrived at her Airbnb. She claimed that Shama physically pushed the apartment gate into her body as she tried to slip inside, blocking her path and preventing her from breathing. “Sherif is slamming the gate into my body,” she said. “We’re literally pushing and pulling on the gate on opposite sides for at least 45 seconds.”

Eventually, she managed to force the gate shut, locking him out. “He looked at me with the most sinister eyes, then just sat there and eventually walked off,” she said.

In a follow-up video posted after Sherif shared his rebuttal, Kenzie denied fabricating the story for clout or financial gain. “You think I want my claim to fame to be the girl that has zero survival instincts?” she said.

“I knew very, very well going into posting this video the backlash I was gonna receive… I have decided to donate every single penny that I make in the month of June, even off the videos that have no affiliation with Sherif and the viral whatever, we’re gonna donate to a charity. Karma’s a b**** and it’s coming for you.”

Initially, Shama disabled comments and deleted negative responses on his TikTok, but he has since reopened the comment section.

Shama has been contacted for comment.